US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ

Islam Times - The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) resistance movement says the US is responsible for the continuation of tensions in West Asia fueled by Israel’s genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

PIJ spokesman Mohammad al-Hajj Moussa made the remarks on Monday as the occupying regime presses ahead with its devastating war on the besieged Gaza amid Washington’s repeated vetoes of humanitarian ceasefire resolutions at the UN Security Council.He said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants to pin the blame on the Palestinian resistance for a lack of progress in Gaza truce talks.However, he added, the achievements made by the Palestinian resistance debunk Netanyahu’s lies.“Washington is responsible for the continuation of tensions and conflict in the region,” the PIJ spokesman said, noting that the world should not listen to the United States’ rhetoric about the post-war Gaza rule.The US wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza after the devastating Israeli offensive in a flagrant act of interference in the Palestinians’ domestic affairs.Also in his remarks, al-Hajj Moussa warned against a horrible carnage in Rafah if the Israeli military conducts a ground assault on the overcrowded city in southern Gaza.“What Netanyahu was unable to achieve in the north and center of the Gaza Strip will not be possible in Rafah,” he asserted.Israel waged its brutal US-backed war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.However, almost five months into the onslaught, the occupying regime has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding Israeli captives despite killing at least 29,692 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring 69,879 others.