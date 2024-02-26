Gaza Health Ministry: Health Conditions ‘Extremely Catastrophic’ in Northern Gaza

Islam Times - The Gaza Health Ministry has warned that the situation in the northern part of the Palestinian territory has become “extremely catastrophic” as hospitals run out of fuel due to Israel’s genocidal war and siege.

“The health situation in northern Gaza is extremely catastrophic and indescribable,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.It added that a lack of fuel at hospitals in northern Gaza has left medical refrigerators without electricity.It also said that dozens of ambulances, civil defense, and medical services vehicles are out of service.Kidney dialysis and intensive care patients “are at risk of death as a result of the lack of fuel for generators, ambulances, and medicines,” it warned.Additionally on Sunday, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) raised alarm at “unsustainable” sanitary conditions in Gaza.“UNRWA shelters are severely overcrowded. Clean water is scarce. Solid waste is accumulating. Spread of diseases is on the rise,” it said.Israel waged its brutal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against Palestinians.The Israeli military started its aggression from northern Gaza and moved southward. It is now threatening an all-out military offensive against Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have been sheltering.The occupying regime has so far killed at least 29,692 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 69,879 others.