0
Monday 26 February 2024 - 21:01

Gaza Health Ministry: Health Conditions ‘Extremely Catastrophic’ in Northern Gaza

Story Code : 1118780
Gaza Health Ministry: Health Conditions ‘Extremely Catastrophic’ in Northern Gaza
“The health situation in northern Gaza is extremely catastrophic and indescribable,” the ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

It added that a lack of fuel at hospitals in northern Gaza has left medical refrigerators without electricity.

It also said that dozens of ambulances, civil defense, and medical services vehicles are out of service.

Kidney dialysis and intensive care patients “are at risk of death as a result of the lack of fuel for generators, ambulances, and medicines,” it warned.

Additionally on Sunday, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) raised alarm at “unsustainable” sanitary conditions in Gaza.

“UNRWA shelters are severely overcrowded. Clean water is scarce. Solid waste is accumulating. Spread of diseases is on the rise,” it said.

Israel waged its brutal war on the Gaza Strip on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against Palestinians.

The Israeli military started its aggression from northern Gaza and moved southward. It is now threatening an all-out military offensive against Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, where nearly 1.5 million displaced Palestinians have been sheltering.

The occupying regime has so far killed at least 29,692  Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 69,879 others.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
26 February 2024
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
26 February 2024
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
26 February 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
25 February 2024
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists
Syria Destroys 7 Terrorists' Drones over Idlib, Hama
25 February 2024
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
Aggression on Gaza Resulted in Unprecedented Levels of Destruction: WHO
25 February 2024
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
Poll: Two-Third of Israeli Settlers Oppose Humanitarian Aid to Palestinians in Gaza
25 February 2024
We Believe in Gaza
We Believe in Gaza's Victory: IRGC Chief
25 February 2024