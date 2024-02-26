US Admits to Using AI to Identify Targets for Airstrikes in Middle East

Islam Times - The US has admitted to using artificial intelligence (AI) to identify targets for airstrikes in Iraq and Syria in early February.

Schuyler Moore, the Chief Technology Officer for the US Central Command (CENTCOM) has stated that the United States has been utilizing machine learning technologies to identify potential targets. She mentioned to Bloomberg News that computer vision has been used to detect possible threats in the region. Furthermore, she stated that the US military is currently searching for a large number of rocket launchers that may be possessed by hostile forces operating in the area.On February 2, the US attacked the positions of pro-Iranian groups in several border areas in Iraq and Syria. According to CENTCOM, the airstrikes hit more than 85 targets of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) and related groups.The series of airstrikes came in retaliation to the attack on a US military facility in Jordan in late January, the US claimed. According to the Pentagon, the late January drone attack claimed the lives of three US soldiers, with more than 40 more being wounded.