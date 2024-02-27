0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 09:27

Biden Predicts Ramadan Truce, Hamas: US Comments on Halt to Gaza Fighting Premature

Story Code : 1118867
According to Hamas official Osama Hamdan, “EU countries must prevent the Zionist entity from continuing its criminal war against Palestinians.”

Hours earlier, Biden said he hopes to have a “ceasefire” in the war between “Israel” and Hamas by next week, apparently referring to a prospective truce deal.

Appearing in New York with late-night comedian Seth Meyers, Biden also said “Israel” had agreed to pause operations over the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which begins around March 10, if a deal is reached.

“Well I hope by the beginning of the weekend. The end of the weekend. My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close. We’re not done yet,” Biden told reporters when asked when he thought a ceasefire could begin.

“And my hope is that by next Monday [March 4] we’ll have a ceasefire,” he added.

Biden made the comments at an ice cream shop in New York after taping an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” They came a day before Michigan’s presidential primary, which will offer a serious test of Biden’s ability to navigate dissent within the Democratic Party over his response to the “Israeli” aggression on Gaza.

“Ramadan’s coming up and there has been an agreement by the ‘Israelis’ that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan as well, in order to give us time to get all the hostages out,” Biden told Meyers’ show during the taped segment, which aired late Monday.

“They have to and they have made a commitment to me that they’re going to see to it that there’s an ability to evacuate significant portions of Rafah before they go and take out the remainder Hamas,” he said. “But it’s a process.”
