Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 09:29

IRGC: Polls Boost Iran’s National Power

Story Code : 1118868
IRGC: Polls Boost Iran’s National Power
In a statement on Tuesday, the IRG invited Iranian people of all social strata to vote in the parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections on March 1.

“Elections would guarantee a boost to national security and power, raise social capital, strengthen the capacities and opportunities for the settlement of problems, pave the way for development, and stymie the plots of enemies,” the statement said.

The IRG described a maximum and enlightened turnout in the elections as a main element of religious democracy in Iran, saying the votes have always brought about power, might and credit for Iran in delicate junctures and have disappointed the enemies.

The fact that Iran has held 40 elections in the past 45 years indicates the popular nature of the establishment, the public trust in the ballot boxes, and the determination of people to prove their national unity in spite of different political leanings, it stated.

The parliamentary and Assembly of Experts elections in Iran will be held on coming Friday.

There are currently 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament, known as Majlis, elected by direct vote of people in nationwide elections for four years.
