Islam Times - A somber vigil outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, honored the life of Aaron Bushnell, a 25-year-old US airman who died after setting himself on fire to protest Israel's atrocities in Gaza.

Bushnell's act of self-immolation, seen as a harrowing act of defiance against the relentless atrocities inflicted upon besieged population of Gaza, has struck a deep chord with many across the US and around the globe.The hashtag #AaronBushnell trended on social media, with a million posts by Monday, reflecting the widespread impact of Bushnell's actions.During a Twitch livestream, Bushnell stated, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide," before setting himself on fire near the Israeli embassy.The vigil outside the embassy drew a diverse crowd, including veterans, students, and activists, all united in mourning Bushnell's death and advocating for justice in Gaza.Candles illuminated the gathering as participants held signs reading "Free Palestine," underscoring the message of Bushnell's protest.Sarah, a college student attending the vigil, expressed how Bushnell's act had inspired her to reflect on her own contributions to making a difference in the world.Tributes poured in from around the world, with many viewing Bushnell as a hero and a martyr for peace.As the vigil concluded, attendees reflected on Bushnell's legacy and the impact his sacrifice could have on efforts to bring about change in Gaza.Bushnell's death has been termed a "tragic event" by the Pentagon and is expected to increase pressure on the Biden administration to address the Israeli war on Gaza and push for a ceasefire.