0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 09:49

Vigil Held in DC for US Airman Who Protested Israel's Atrocities in Gaza

Story Code : 1118874
Vigil Held in DC for US Airman Who Protested Israel
Bushnell's act of self-immolation, seen as a harrowing act of defiance against the relentless atrocities inflicted upon besieged population of Gaza, has struck a deep chord with many across the US and around the globe.

The hashtag #AaronBushnell trended on social media, with a million posts by Monday, reflecting the widespread impact of Bushnell's actions.

During a Twitch livestream, Bushnell stated, "I will no longer be complicit in genocide," before setting himself on fire near the Israeli embassy.

The vigil outside the embassy drew a diverse crowd, including veterans, students, and activists, all united in mourning Bushnell's death and advocating for justice in Gaza.

Candles illuminated the gathering as participants held signs reading "Free Palestine," underscoring the message of Bushnell's protest.

Sarah, a college student attending the vigil, expressed how Bushnell's act had inspired her to reflect on her own contributions to making a difference in the world.

Tributes poured in from around the world, with many viewing Bushnell as a hero and a martyr for peace.

As the vigil concluded, attendees reflected on Bushnell's legacy and the impact his sacrifice could have on efforts to bring about change in Gaza.

Bushnell's death has been termed a "tragic event" by the Pentagon and is expected to increase pressure on the Biden administration to address the Israeli war on Gaza and push for a ceasefire.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
26 February 2024
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
26 February 2024
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
26 February 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
25 February 2024