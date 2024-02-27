0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 09:51

Bushnell’s Yells Were Voice of Awakened Consciences: Iranian Spokesman

Story Code : 1118875
Bushnell’s Yells Were Voice of Awakened Consciences: Iranian Spokesman
In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the death of US airman Aaron Bushnell, who had set himself on fire in protest at the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, revealed how ashamed the awakened consciences in the US are of their government’s backing for the genocide of Palestinians.

“Bushnell’s yells were the loud voice of awakened consciences in the US against their government’s complicity in the genocide of Palestinians,” Kanaani said.

25-year-old Bushnell of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries on Monday after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington in protest against Israel’s war on Gaza.

The member of the US air force had livestreamed himself on the social media platform Twitch wearing fatigues and declaring he would “not be complicit in genocide” before dousing himself in liquid on Sunday.

He then lit himself on fire while yelling “Free Palestine!” until he fell to the ground.

In December, a protester set herself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, and the act was believed to be one of “extreme political protest”.

At least 29,878 Palestinian people have been killed and 70,215 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
Iran’s Foreign Minister in Switzerland for UNHRC Session
26 February 2024
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
Euro-Med: ‘Israel’ Turns ‘Safe’ Rafah Corridor into Trap to Kill Displaced Gazans
26 February 2024
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
Active-Duty Airman Sets Himself on Fire outside Israeli Embassy in DC
26 February 2024
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
Hezbollah Hits Israeli Military Positions in Fresh Strikes
25 February 2024