Bushnell’s Yells Were Voice of Awakened Consciences: Iranian Spokesman

Islam Times - The American airman who died after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington, DC, in protest at the Zionist regime’s war on Gaza was the voice of awakened consciences opposing the US’ complicity in the genocide of Palestinians, an Iranian spokesman said.

In a post on his X account on Tuesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the death of US airman Aaron Bushnell, who had set himself on fire in protest at the Israeli atrocities in Gaza, revealed how ashamed the awakened consciences in the US are of their government’s backing for the genocide of Palestinians.“Bushnell’s yells were the loud voice of awakened consciences in the US against their government’s complicity in the genocide of Palestinians,” Kanaani said.25-year-old Bushnell of San Antonio, Texas, died from his injuries on Monday after setting himself on fire outside the Israeli embassy in Washington in protest against Israel’s war on Gaza.The member of the US air force had livestreamed himself on the social media platform Twitch wearing fatigues and declaring he would “not be complicit in genocide” before dousing himself in liquid on Sunday.He then lit himself on fire while yelling “Free Palestine!” until he fell to the ground.In December, a protester set herself on fire outside the Israeli consulate in Atlanta. A Palestinian flag was found at the scene, and the act was believed to be one of “extreme political protest”.At least 29,878 Palestinian people have been killed and 70,215 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.