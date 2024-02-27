0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 09:52

Antiwar Campaign in Michigan Aims to Influence Biden's Policy on Israeli War on Gaza

Michigan state Rep. Abraham Aiyash, supporting the protesters, emphasized the importance of using the ballot box to express dissatisfaction in a democracy.

The "Listen to Michigan" campaign, backed by local politicians like Aiyash, seeks to use the state's primary ballot to send a message to the White House regarding Biden's policies on the Israeli war on Gaza. They are encouraging voters to select the "uncommitted" option, aiming to shift Biden's stance by showing significant voter support for a change in policy.

Biden narrowly won Michigan in 2020, and organizers believe that a strong showing for the "uncommitted" option in the primary could influence his policies moving forward. Wayne County, with a large population of Middle Eastern or North African descent, is seen as a key area for the campaign's strategy.

The campaign's manager, Layla Elabed, stated that they are leveraging their political power and urging voters to choose "uncommitted" to signal to Biden that his stance on Israel could impact the general election in November.

Biden has attempted to balance his support for Israel's actions in Gaza with calls for negotiations and temporary cease-fires. However, critics, including Arab and Muslim Americans, accuse him of being indifferent to their suffering and Israel's military operations. Biden has privately met with advocates and expressed disagreements with Israel's strategy but has not committed to conditioning aid to Israel on changes to its approach.

Despite Biden's expected victory in the primary, the results will be closely watched for the impact of the "uncommitted" votes, with the campaign hoping for at least 10,000 votes and possibly up to 15% of the total primary vote. These results could influence the allocation of delegates at the Democratic National Convention and the platform on the Israeli war on Gaza.

Endorsements from figures like Rep. Rashida Tlaib and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke have boosted the campaign's visibility. However, challenges remain in mobilizing support and raising awareness, as Palestinian American protesters told ABC News that the campaign had only just begun.
