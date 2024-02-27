0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 23:13

“Israel” Heads to Municipal Elections amid Ongoing War

Story Code : 1118978
“Israel” Heads to Municipal Elections amid Ongoing War
Originally scheduled for October 31, 2023, the vote was delayed twice due to the intensifying aggression in Gaza and the escalating tension with Hezbollah along the northern border.

This marked only the third time that municipal elections have been postponed since the establishment of the Zionist entity.

5 local authorities situated in border areas with Gaza and 6 in the north will cast their votes this coming November.

These regions were evacuated due to security concerns.

In total, 242 local authorities across the entity will participate in the elections, encompassing 197 municipal authorities and 44 local councils.

Approximately seven million voters will have the opportunity to select their municipal leaders and councils. Of note, settlers who turned 17 before November 7, 2023, are eligible to vote. Final results are expected to be published later in the week.

The election process began one week ago for Israeli soldiers and reservists, even those deployed inside Gaza, with the army setting up polling stations on bases. Their votes were collected and tallied in advance.
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Lambastes Israel
Maduro Lambastes Israel's Colonial Motives against Palestine
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
27 February 2024
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
27 February 2024
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
27 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
27 February 2024
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024