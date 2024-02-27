“Israel” Heads to Municipal Elections amid Ongoing War

Islam Times - The Zionist entity opened its municipal elections on Tuesday.

Originally scheduled for October 31, 2023, the vote was delayed twice due to the intensifying aggression in Gaza and the escalating tension with Hezbollah along the northern border.This marked only the third time that municipal elections have been postponed since the establishment of the Zionist entity.5 local authorities situated in border areas with Gaza and 6 in the north will cast their votes this coming November.These regions were evacuated due to security concerns.In total, 242 local authorities across the entity will participate in the elections, encompassing 197 municipal authorities and 44 local councils.Approximately seven million voters will have the opportunity to select their municipal leaders and councils. Of note, settlers who turned 17 before November 7, 2023, are eligible to vote. Final results are expected to be published later in the week.The election process began one week ago for Israeli soldiers and reservists, even those deployed inside Gaza, with the army setting up polling stations on bases. Their votes were collected and tallied in advance.