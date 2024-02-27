0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 23:14

NATO Holds Nuclear Deterrence Drill

Story Code : 1118979
NATO Holds Nuclear Deterrence Drill
“Exercise 'Steadfast Noon' involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including fourth and fifth generation fighter jets, as well as surveillance and tanker aircraft,” the 30-member alliance said in a statement.

It further stressed that the “routine, recurring training activity” -- which runs until October 30 -- was planned before Russia invaded Ukraine and is not linked to the current situation.

The exercise will take part in training flights over Belgium, Britain, and the North Sea.

“NATO’s new Strategic Concept, adopted by Allied leaders at the Madrid Summit in June makes clear that 'the fundamental purpose of NATO’s nuclear capability is to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression,” the statement said.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has rejected any calls to cancel the exercise after Putin ratcheted up his nuclear rhetoric as Russian forces suffered reversals in Ukraine.

“It would send a very wrong signal if we suddenly now canceled a routine, long-time planned exercise because of the war in Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said last week, noting that “We need to understand that NATO's firm, predictable behavior, our military strength, is the best way to prevent escalation.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Lambastes Israel
Maduro Lambastes Israel's Colonial Motives against Palestine
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
27 February 2024
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
27 February 2024
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
27 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
27 February 2024
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024