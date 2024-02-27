Iran Stresses Bolstering Cooperation among Countries Waiting to Join WTO

Islam Times - Iran’s minister of industry emphasized strengthening cooperation and interaction among countries waiting to join the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Addressing the participants on the sidelines of the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s 13th Ministerial Conference in the UAE’s capital of Abu Dhabi, Abbas Aliabadi said, “Participating in the meeting of the ministers of the unofficial group of the governments joining the WTO is a source of pride for me. We are very glad with the timely establishment of the group in 2018 and this move is an important step towards strengthening the cooperation among countries that are waiting to take membership in the organization.”He hailed the efforts of Uzbekistan during its presidency of the organization and maintained that Uzbekistan’s commitment to facilitating dialogue and cooperation between the countries joining the organization deserves praise, IRNA reported.Iran is determined to further strengthen the efficiency of the organization, he highlighted.“We believe that this unofficial group operates as an important forum for exchanging know-how and getting awareness of the wide range of the issues at the organization.”The World Trade Organization (WTO)’s 13th Ministerial Conference (MC13) was launched in Abu Dhabi on Monday with the aim of reviewing the functioning of the multilateral trading system and taking action on the future work of the organization.