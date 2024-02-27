Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive Group of First-Time Voters on Wed.

Islam Times - The Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei to receive a group of Iranian first-time voters and families of martyrs on Wednesday.

A group of Iranian first-time voters and families of martyrs will convene a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.The parliamentary election in Iran, is scheduled for March 1, 2024.The campaign for Iran's parliamentary elections kicked off on February 22 and will continue until February 29, a day before the polls open.More than 15,000 candidates will compete in the parliamentary elections. As many as 290 representatives will be elected for a four-year term in this round of parliamentary elections.