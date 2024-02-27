0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 23:28

Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive Group of First-Time Voters on Wed.

Story Code : 1118987
Ayatollah Khamenei to Receive Group of First-Time Voters on Wed.
A group of Iranian first-time voters and families of martyrs will convene a meeting with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday.

The parliamentary election in Iran, is scheduled for March 1, 2024.

The campaign for Iran's parliamentary elections kicked off on February 22 and will continue until February 29, a day before the polls open.

More than 15,000 candidates will compete in the parliamentary elections. As many as 290 representatives will be elected for a four-year term in this round of parliamentary elections.
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Lambastes Israel
Maduro Lambastes Israel's Colonial Motives against Palestine
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
27 February 2024
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
27 February 2024
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
27 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
27 February 2024
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024