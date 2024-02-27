0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 23:35

Russia Envoy: Israel, Ukraine Fighting Same Battle against Humanity, Laws

Story Code : 1118990
Russia Envoy: Israel, Ukraine Fighting Same Battle against Humanity, Laws
"Ukraine and Israel are definitely fighting the same battle - against humanity and international humanitarian law!" the Russian diplomat wrote on his page on X.

"Together with the United Nations we will resist Israel’s attempts to present killing of civilians in Gaza in blatant violation of international humanitarian law as fight with terrorists. In the same way as Ukraine was trying to present its 10 year-long killing of civilians in Donbass as fight with terrorists and finally got rebuffed by the International Court of Justice," Polyansky warned.

"Delirium continues…A week ago we heard from the Israeli Representative that 'the United Nations is Hamas.' Today - that Russia is Hamas," Polyansky wrote, referring to a recent remark by Gilad Erdan, Israel’s UN Ambassador, who compared Russia’s actions in Ukraine to the Hamas attack on Israel.
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Lambastes Israel
Maduro Lambastes Israel's Colonial Motives against Palestine
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
27 February 2024
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
27 February 2024
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
27 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
27 February 2024
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024