Russia Envoy: Israel, Ukraine Fighting Same Battle against Humanity, Laws

Islam Times - Israel and Ukraine are fighting a battle against humanity and international humanitarian law, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said.

"Ukraine and Israel are definitely fighting the same battle - against humanity and international humanitarian law!" the Russian diplomat wrote on his page on X."Together with the United Nations we will resist Israel’s attempts to present killing of civilians in Gaza in blatant violation of international humanitarian law as fight with terrorists. In the same way as Ukraine was trying to present its 10 year-long killing of civilians in Donbass as fight with terrorists and finally got rebuffed by the International Court of Justice," Polyansky warned."Delirium continues…A week ago we heard from the Israeli Representative that 'the United Nations is Hamas.' Today - that Russia is Hamas," Polyansky wrote, referring to a recent remark by Gilad Erdan, Israel’s UN Ambassador, who compared Russia’s actions in Ukraine to the Hamas attack on Israel.