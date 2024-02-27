Biden Calls Xi Jinping ‘Head of Russia’

Islam Times - The US president has botched his Chinese counterpart’s nationality while also failing to remember Barack Obama’s name.

US President Joe Biden has again stumbled with the nationalities and identities of world leaders, referring to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the “head of Russia” and failing to remember the name of his former boss, Barack Obama.The oldest president in American history made his latest mental gaffes while hosting a White House dinner for US governors on Saturday night. Referring to instructions he received from then-President Obama, Biden said, “When I was vice president, president uh, my president told me that he wanted me to get to know Xi Jinping because it was clear he was going to be the head of Russia, um, of China, and we were having problems with Russia at the time, and other countries as well.”Biden then went on to make a false claim that he has repeated dozens of times, saying that he traveled 17,000 miles with Xi in the US and China, RT reported.The 81-year-old Biden’s latest mental stumble comes more than two weeks after a US Department of Justice special prosecutor reported that although he had found evidence of criminal conduct by the president, a jury would be reluctant to convict him because he comes across as a “well-meaning elderly man with a bad memory.”