0
Tuesday 27 February 2024 - 23:36

Biden Calls Xi Jinping ‘Head of Russia’

Story Code : 1118991
Biden Calls Xi Jinping ‘Head of Russia’
US President Joe Biden has again stumbled with the nationalities and identities of world leaders, referring to Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping as the “head of Russia” and failing to remember the name of his former boss, Barack Obama.

The oldest president in American history made his latest mental gaffes while hosting a White House dinner for US governors on Saturday night. Referring to instructions he received from then-President Obama, Biden said, “When I was vice president, president uh, my president told me that he wanted me to get to know Xi Jinping because it was clear he was going to be the head of Russia, um, of China, and we were having problems with Russia at the time, and other countries as well.” 

Biden then went on to make a false claim that he has repeated dozens of times, saying that he traveled 17,000 miles with Xi in the US and China, RT reported.

The 81-year-old Biden’s latest mental stumble comes more than two weeks after a US Department of Justice special prosecutor reported that although he had found evidence of criminal conduct by the president, a jury would be reluctant to convict him because he comes across as a “well-meaning elderly man with a bad memory.” 
Comment


Featured Stories
Maduro Lambastes Israel
Maduro Lambastes Israel's Colonial Motives against Palestine
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
27 February 2024
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
27 February 2024
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
27 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
27 February 2024
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
US Accountable for Deepening Tensions in Region: PIJ
26 February 2024
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
Yemeni Defense Minister Commends Naval Operations against Israeli-Linked Ships in Red Sea
26 February 2024
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
Welcoming The Killer: Saudi Minister Meets “Israel’s” Barkat in UAE!
26 February 2024
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden
Hungary Set to Ratify Sweden's Nato Accession, Clearing Last Hurdle
26 February 2024