Biden: Israel Agrees to Halt Military Activity over Ramadan

Islam Times - U.S. President Joe Biden said Israel has agreed not to engage in military activities during Ramadan in the Gaza Strip, where it is at war with Hamas militants.

Joe Biden also said the Jewish state risked losing support from the rest of the world as Palestinians died in high numbers.Biden, who made his remarks during an appearance on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers," said Israel had committed to making it possible for Palestinians to evacuate from Rafah in Gaza's south before intensifying its campaign there to destroy Hamas.Biden, whose remarks were recorded on Monday and broadcast on Tuesday, said there was an agreement in principle for a ceasefire between the two sides while hostages were released."Ramadan is coming up, and there’s been an agreement by the Israelis that they would not engage in activities during Ramadan, as well, to give us time to get all the hostages out," he said.The Muslim holy month of Ramadan in 2024 is expected to begin on the evening of March 10th, 2024, and end on the evening of April 9th, 2024.the Palestinian resistance groups launched a surprise operation called "Al-Aqsa Flood " from Gaza (southern Palestine) against the positions of the Israeli regime on October 7, 2023and On November 24, 2023, a four-day truce was established between Israel and Hamas, or a pause for the exchange of prisoners between Hamas and Israel.This pause in the war continued for 7 days and finally, on the morning of Friday, December 1, 2023, the truce ended and the Israeli regime resumed attacks on Gaza. To retaliate for the surprise attacks of the "Al-Aqsa Flood " and to compensate for its failure and stop the resistance operations, this regime has closed all the crossings of the Gaza Strip and is bombarding this area. The Ministry of Health of Gaza announced that since October 7, the number of martyrs in Gaza has reached more than 28 thousand people.