Macron: Sending Troops to Ukraine Cannot be Ruled Out

Islam Times - France's President Emmanuel Macron said that there was no consensus on sending troops to Ukraine, but the subject could not be ruled out.

"There is no consensus at this stage... to send troops on the ground," Macron said after hosting some 20 countries allied to Ukraine."Nothing should be excluded. We will do everything that we must so that Russia does not win."The United States, the EU and the United Kingdom have provided massive military and financial support to Ukraine, enabling it to stand up to the Kremlin’s attack. The assistance is crucial for Ukraine’s weakened economy and has so far been open-ended.Top officials from EU capitals have often visited Kyiv since the beginning of the war, but this is the first time an official EU summit is being held in the Ukrainian capital.