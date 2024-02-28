US Expected to Reduce Forces near Middle East: Report

Islam Times - A Marine rapid response force is reportedly expected to leave the eastern Mediterranean Sea in the coming weeks and return to the United States in a significant reduction of US forces in the region.

The USS Bataan amphibious ready group and the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are expected to begin sailing toward the US in March, one official said, though an exact timeline for the departure is unclear. The Pentagon could still decide to keep the group in the region if the situation rapidly deteriorates.

The Marine rapid response force first deployed in July and was sent to the region in October. It had previously been extended to remain in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, as CNN reported. Capable of carrying out amphibious operations and certain special operations, the Marines are also trained to assist in evacuation operations, one of the reasons they were sent at the beginning of the Gaza war. But as the war nears its fifth month, the need for an evacuation of American citizens has not materialized.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

