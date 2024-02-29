0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 03:16

Hezbollah Attacks 3 Israeli Positions in N Occupied Palestine

Story Code : 1119257
Hezbollah Attacks 3 Israeli Positions in N Occupied Palestine
In statements, Hezbollah stressed that the operations were carried out in solidarity with the defenseless Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular raids since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.

Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel Aggravating Situation in Syria: Iran UN Envoy
Israel Aggravating Situation in Syria: Iran UN Envoy
Biden: EU Leaders ‘Scared to Death’ by Trump
Biden: EU Leaders ‘Scared to Death’ by Trump
28 February 2024
New Security Incident Reported in Yemen
New Security Incident Reported in Yemen's Red Sea Port
28 February 2024
Russia Urges Not to Support US Draft Res. on Gaza at UNSC
Russia Urges Not to Support US Draft Res. on Gaza at UNSC
28 February 2024
Maduro Lambastes Israel
Maduro Lambastes Israel's Colonial Motives against Palestine
27 February 2024
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
US, Britain Sanction IRGC Deputy Commander
27 February 2024
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
Russian Envoy: US Attacks Syrian Armed Forces Who Fight against ISIL
27 February 2024
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
Dying from Bombs Easier: A Woman Tells about Starvation in North Gaza
27 February 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Base with 60 Katyusha Rockets
27 February 2024
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
Fiery Resistance to Gaza Genocide
27 February 2024
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
Amir-Abdollahian: Israel Real Source of WMDs Proliferation in Region
27 February 2024
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
Hamas: History Not to Erase Biden’s Disgrace in Supporting ‘Israel’
27 February 2024
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
Zionist Regime Attacks on Baalbek for Very First Time
26 February 2024