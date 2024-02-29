US Military Base in Syria Comes under Rocket Attack

Islam Times - An illegal base of the United States in Syria was targeted with rockets on Wednesday.

Reports suggest that the attack on the American base in the al-Omar oil field left some damage to the base.No groups have yet claimed responsibility for the attack on the US base in Syria's al-Omar oil field so far.Resistance groups based in Iraq have repeatedly hit US bases on Iraqi and Syrian territories with missiles and drones over the past weeks in retaliation for the Israeli regime’s crimes against Palestinians in Gaza.The groups are also outraged at the US military presence in the region, which they see as a source of instability, as well as Washington’s support for the Israeli regime in its ongoing war on Gaza.