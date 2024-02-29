6 Killed, 15 Injured as Bus Falls into Ditch in NW Pakistan

Islam Times - At least six people were killed and 15 others injured on Tuesday as a bus fell into a ditch in Haripur district of Pakistan's northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the rescue service reported.

The rescue service said that the accident took place in the evening in Khanpur area of the district due to overspeeding, resulting in the casualties, Xinhua reports.The deceased and injured were shifted to a local hospital, it added.According to the local media, the eyewitness said that the bus, carrying women and children, was going from the hilly area to the country's eastern Rawalpindi city when it plunged.Reportedly, the death toll was expected to increase as some of the injured were in critical condition.Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures.