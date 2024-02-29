0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 03:20

6 Killed, 15 Injured as Bus Falls into Ditch in NW Pakistan

The rescue service said that the accident took place in the evening in Khanpur area of the district due to overspeeding, resulting in the casualties, Xinhua reports.

The deceased and injured were shifted to a local hospital, it added.

According to the local media, the eyewitness said that the bus, carrying women and children, was going from the hilly area to the country's eastern Rawalpindi city when it plunged.

Reportedly, the death toll was expected to increase as some of the injured were in critical condition.

Road accidents frequently happen in Pakistan, mainly due to poorly maintained vehicles, dilapidated roads and negligence of road safety measures. 
