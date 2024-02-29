US Wants Israeli Assurances on Using Weapons by mid-March

Islam Times - The Biden administration gave Israel until mid-March to sign a letter, provided by the US on Tuesday, that gives assurances it will abide by international law while using US weapons and allow humanitarian aid into Gaza.

The assurances are now a requirement under a memorandum issued earlier this month by President Biden. While it doesn't single out Israel, the new policy came after some Democratic senators expressed concern over the Israeli military campaign in Gaza.If the assurances aren't provided by the deadline, US weapon transfers to the country will be paused, Axios reported.The memorandum was issued by the White House after pressure from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and other senators who wanted to add these requirements as an amendment to the Senate supplemental funding bill.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.