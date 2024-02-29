Biden Claims Saudi Arabia Ready to Recognize Israel

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden claims that Saudi Arabia is ready to recognize Israel.

Biden claimed that Israel “would not engage in activities” during Ramadan, in order to secure the release of prisoners."That gives us time to begin to move in directions that a lot of Arab countries are prepared to move in. For example, Saudi Arabia is ready to recognize Israel. Jordan is. Egypt -- there are six other states. I’ve been working with Qatar," Biden claimed.Biden said he hoped to have a ceasefire in the conflict. However, there has been little indication of progress in line with that pace, NBC reported.Israel risked losing support from the rest of the world, the US president said.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.