Sound of 10 Blasts Heard in Kiryat Shmona Settlement

Islam Times - The sounds of at least 10 explosions were heard in the Kiryat Shmona settlement in occupied Palestinian territories on Wednesday.

Following the incident, sirens sounded in Kiryat Shmona and several other settlements in the north of occupied Palestine.The Zionist settlers were told to seek shelter immediately.Meanwhile, Arab news sources reported that at least 10 missiles were fired from Lebanon toward Kiryat Shmona.This is while the Israeli regime once again targeted areas in southern Lebanon near the border with occupied Palestine early on Wednesday.On Tuesday, the Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that it had targeted the Israeli "Meron" spying airbase with a salvo of rockets from several launchers.The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular raids since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.