0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 11:12

At least 77 Killed in Gaza As Israeli Forces Open Fire on Palestinians Seeking Aid

Story Code : 1119357
Residents of Gaza City had gathered on al-Rasheed Street, desperate for food as the area had been completely cut off from aid by Israeli forces. Reports have emerged of people, including babies, dying of hunger, highlighting the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.

Fares Afana, head of the ambulance service at Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital, described a scene of horror, stating that medics found “dozens or hundreds” of bodies on the ground. Some of the wounded had to be transported to hospitals on donkey carts due to the lack of ambulances.

The Israeli regime's army has stated that it is "looking into" the incident, according to Al Jazeera. However, Gaza’s Government Media Office has directly blamed the international community, particularly the Biden administration, for allowing the “mass killing” of Palestinian civilians.

“We hold the US administration, the international community, the (Israeli) occupation, and international organizations responsible for the killing of civilians in light of their starvation by the occupation,” a statement from the office said.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has condemned the attack as a cold-blooded “massacre” of civilians, part of Israel’s ongoing “genocidal war”. It has called on the international community to urgently intervene and forge a ceasefire as “the only way to protect civilians”.
