Israeli Ground Assault in Rafah Would Exacerbate Gaza Nightmare: UN Rights Chief

Islam Times - UN human rights chief Volker Turk warned that an Israeli ground assault in Rafah would exacerbate the already dire situation in Gaza, describing it as potentially plunging the region into a new, dystopian dimension of suffering.

The UN Human Rights Council in Geneva heard Turk emphasize the urgency of addressing the crisis, stating, "It is time – well past time – for peace, investigation and accountability."

The situation in Gaza is already critical, with aid agencies struggling to meet the needs of the population. Several UN agencies, including the World Food Program, have reported that aid is not reaching the north of Gaza in sufficient quantities.

The Israeli regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, recently stated that the campaign against Rafah would continue, regardless of a ceasefire. Currently, most aid entering Gaza flows through Rafah, so any escalation of conflict in that area would severely impact aid distribution to those in need.

At least 104 Palestinians have been confirmed killed and 760 injured in the early morning Israeli attack on people who were seeking food aid, Gaza’s Health Ministry has announced. Many of the severely wounded are desperately waiting for treatment in underequipped health facilities in northern Gaza, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Since October 7, at least 30,035 people have been killed and 70,457 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Turk's comments came as he presented a report on the human rights situation in Gaza and the Israeli-occupied West Bank. He expressed concern over violations of international law by Israeli forces, citing incidents that could amount to war crimes, including indiscriminate or disproportionate targeting.