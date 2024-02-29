0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 21:31

Putin Warns West of Risk of Nuclear War, Says Moscow Can Strike Western Targets

Story Code : 1119511
Putin Warns West of Risk of Nuclear War, Says Moscow Can Strike Western Targets
Addressing Parliament and other members of the country's elite, Putin said the West is bent on weakening Russia, Reuters reported.

He suggested Western leaders did not understand how dangerous their meddling in Russia's internal affairs could be.

Putin prefaced his warning with a specific reference to an idea, floated by French President Emmanuel Macron on Feb 26, of European NATO members sending ground troops to Ukraine. That suggestion was quickly rejected by the United States, Germany, Britain and others.

"(Western nations) must realize that we also have weapons that can hit targets on their territory. All this really threatens a conflict with the use of nuclear weapons and the destruction of civilization. Don't they get that?!" said Putin.

The Russian leader, who was speaking ahead of a March 15-17 presidential election, lauded Russia's vastly modernized nuclear arsenal, the largest in the world.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the worst crisis in Moscow's relations with the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Putin has previously warned of the dangers of a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia.

He suggested Western politicians recall the fate of those, like Nazi Germany's Adolf Hitler and France's Napoleon Bonaparte who unsuccessfully invaded his country in the past.

"But now the consequences will be far more tragic," said Putin. "They think it (war) is a cartoon," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Yemen
Yemen's Revolution Leader Condemns Israeli Aggression amid Arab Humiliation
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
29 February 2024
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
29 February 2024
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel's 'Blockade Strategy’
29 February 2024
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
29 February 2024
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
“Israeli” War Minister Admits Entity’s Military Paying High Price in Gaza
29 February 2024
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
US Drone Targeted by Friendly Fire from German Frigate in Red Sea
29 February 2024
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
NATO Is Not, Will Not Be Party to Conflict in Ukraine: Scholz
29 February 2024
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
CNN: Biden Officials Concerned ‘Israel’ may Launch Incursion into Lebanon
29 February 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will Advance if World Sees Nation’s Presence in Decisive Scenes
Ayatollah Khamenei: Iran will Advance if World Sees Nation’s Presence in Decisive Scenes
29 February 2024
US Senators Slam Biden
US Senators Slam Biden's Strategy against Red Sea Operations
29 February 2024
Germany Hosts Peace Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Germany Hosts Peace Talks between Armenia, Azerbaijan
29 February 2024
Russia Poses No Danger to Countries from Which It Faces No Threat: Kremlin
Russia Poses No Danger to Countries from Which It Faces No Threat: Kremlin
29 February 2024