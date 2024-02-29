At least 150 Palestinians Killed as Israel Attacks Gaza

Islam Times - At least 150 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds more injured in an attack by Israeli military forces on the northern Gaza Strip, on people waiting for humanitarian aid.

According to Palestinian media reports, Israeli troops attacked civilians who were waiting for humanitarian aid to arrive in Gaza City on Thursday, resulting in the killing of at least 150 people and injuring of more than 1,000 others.Scores of wounded individuals were transferred to al-Shifa Hospital amid the Israeli regime's continued bombardment and shelling on Gaza City.Earlier in the day, local media reports said 47 Palestinian martyrs were transferred to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza's Deir el-Balah due to the crimes committed by the Israeli military in the besieged territory.News sources also reported artillery attacks by the Israeli regime on a camp in the city of Khan Yunis, as well as the eastern areas of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.The latest development comes as aid agencies have sounded the alarm of a looming famine in Gaza’s north due to Israel’s blockade on the entry of aid.Dozens of Palestinians have lost their lives in the latest Israeli airstrikes across various parts of Gaza.The spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf al-Qudra, has also called for “immediate action” by international organizations to prevent the deaths of children due to “malnutrition, dehydration and widespread famine.”US Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power also said in a video posted on social media platform X that Israel needs to open more crossings so that “vitally needed humanitarian assistance can be dramatically surged.”“This is a matter of life and death,” she said, while pointing to the deteriorating conditions in Gaza.Israel waged its brutal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian Hamas resistance group carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the usurping entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.According to Gaza Health Ministry, more than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel’s brutal war on the territory began nearly five months ago.The Tel Aviv regime has imposed a “complete siege” on the territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.