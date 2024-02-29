0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 22:23

Iranian Scholars Hold Talks with Iraqi PM in Baghdad

During the meeting, Iranian scholars provided insights and posed inquiries regarding significant developments in Iraq, with a particular focus on regional dynamics and Iran's involvement.

Discussions encompassed various topics, including the Tehran-Baghdad security agreement, Iraq's role in fostering regional stability and independence, addressing challenges within the Islamic world, and the ongoing situation in Gaza.

Both parties emphasized the paramount importance of strengthening trade, economic, and political bonds between Iran and Iraq.

Prime Minister Al Sudani reiterated Iraq's commitment to bolstering ties with Iran, highlighting progress in implementing the security agreement and requesting Iranian verification of these efforts.

Additionally, Al Sudani underscored the substantial social commonalities between the two nations, emphasizing their alliance.

Moreover, Al Sudani reiterated Iraq's steadfast support for the Palestinian people and reaffirmed the country's stance on developments in Gaza.
