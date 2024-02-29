President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq

Islam Times - Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, said that Foreign interventions created a negative approach and consequences on Iraq and we are coordinating with Washington to withdraw its forces from Iraq.

The President of Iraq in an exclusive interview with the Saudi Al Hadith website stated that Iraq has strong relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially in the fields of trade and religion.Rashid pointed out that Baghdad is coordinating with Washington for the withdrawal of American coalition forces from Iraq, saying, “The withdrawal of these forces from the country is a decision made by the Iraqi government, through the coordination of political parties and parliament.”“ Now our relations are good with neighboring countries and the international community," he added, reiterating the strong relations with Iran in commercial and religious spheres.In the end, he noted that Baghdad scrambles to calm the situation in the region.