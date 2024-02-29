0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 22:27

Hamas Pours Grad Rockets on Israeli Targets

Story Code : 1119521
The command headquarters of Eastern 769 Brigade and Bethel Base were the two targets hit by 40 Grad rockets from southern Lebanon.

The Israeli troops wounded were transported to hospitals by helicopters from the north of the occupied Palestinian territories. 

Qassam Brigades also targeted the Israeli infantry forces in the east of Khan Younis in the south of the Gaza Strip.

These attacks, although small in scale, are carried out in response to the daily crimes of the Israeli regime against the people in the Gaza Strip. 

The death toll in the Gaza Strip is increasing, approximating 30,000 while the children are coping with the starvation caused due to the Israel war and blockade on Gaza.

It was on October 7 that the Palestinian Resistance carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on the Israeli regime's forces in response to the regime's daily crimes against the Palestinian people during 75 years of occupation of Palestine since 1948.

Since then, the Israeli regime got into a frenzy and began to pound the Gaza Strip with bombs; so far nearly 30,000 people have been martyred, a large part of whom are non-civilians including women and children.

The Israeli war on Gaza entered its 145th day on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, as the Israeli regime's bombing campaign on the Gazans continued with the martyrdom of civilians being reported near Deir al-Balah. 
