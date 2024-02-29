0
Thursday 29 February 2024 - 22:32

Two Israelis Killed in Occupied West Bank Shooting

Story Code : 1119522
Additionally, the Israeli Army announced that it killed two of the three shooters, adding that the third is currently surrounded by the Zionist security forces.

A Magen David Adom spokesperson said that “a report was received at 5:08 p.m in the Jerusalem region about gunshot wounds on Route 60 at the gas station near the entrance to Eli. MDA medics and paramedics provide medical treatment on the spot to two critically injured and unconscious people. More updates will follow.”

Shortly after, the MDA spokesperson reported that the two wounded Israelis succumbed to their wounds, saying, “Update on the shooting incident at the Eli gas station. An ambulance on the spot reported two dead civilians about 17-30 years old, and additionally, it is suspected that a shooter has fled.”

Israeli Occupation Army radio also reported that two shooters were killed at the scene and that Zionist security forces are on a manhunt looking for a third.
