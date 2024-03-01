Ynet: “Israeli” Army Needs 7k More Troops, Treasury Approves Less than Half

Islam Times - “Israeli” Ynet cautioned on Friday that the “Israeli” army is suffering a situation that is simply not compatible with the current threat landscape and is distinctly unfavorable.

According to the daily, the “Israeli” army urgently require an additional 7000 soldiers, with half of these intended for combat roles.“It's crucial to note that this figure is over and above the soldiers already slated for recruitment in upcoming cycles. Further, ‘IDF’ is calling for another 7,500 officer and non-commissioned officer positions, while the treasury is currently only approving 2,500. These unprecedented figures underscore the shock experienced by the army in the wake of nearly 150 days of conflict, which began with substantial losses on October 7,” it added.Ynet further lamented the fact that “Approximately 582 soldiers have fallen in battle, and several more are physically and psychologically wounded, to the extent that they are unable to return to their roles. A significant number of commanders, who led their troops as expected, also fell in the battles, necessitating training for their replacements. The deployment of special units in the conflict will also impact the state of fighters there, since the training in these units is more intricate and protracted.”“The Engineering Corps, which played a pivotal role in the successes in Gaza, will be reinforced with an additional battalion. Furthermore, reserve platoons that supplanted regular platoons in each brigade of the Armored Corps will revert to being comprised of mandatory service soldiers,” it added, noting that “The Air Force is also gearing up for expansion, primarily in the air system, with the addition of several new Iron Dome batteries. Concurrently, ground defenses against sudden attacks will be bolstered, reflecting one of the lessons learned from the vast scale, intensity, and audacity of the Hamas operation on October 7.”It also underlined that “In the war, for instance, the Medical Corps suffered the loss of 38 medical personnel, including doctors, paramedics, and medics. In response to this, the Chief of the Logistics Division has called for the recognition of all who have been providing combat support inside Gaza from the first day of the conflict as combat support personnel, an identification that would lead to an adjustment in their pay. These measures, which will necessitate public sacrifice given that the required funding does not simply materialize out of thin air, also underscore the profound failure that has brought us to our current predicament.”