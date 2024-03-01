9 Injured in Blast at Cafe in Southern India

Islam Times - At least nine people were injured Friday in a low-intensity blast at a popular eatery in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru, police said.

The blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe during peak lunch hours, a time when the eatery was bustling with customers.An improvised explosive device went off inside the eatery, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters, Xinhua reported."An unknown person carried a bag to the restaurant. He had bought a token and consumed food. Later, he left behind the bag which carried the bomb. The police are examining closed-circuit television cameras," Siddaramaiah said.According to the police, the nine injured were sent to Brookfield Hospital and their conditions were reported to be stable.