Friday 1 March 2024 - 23:44

9 Injured in Blast at Cafe in Southern India

9 Injured in Blast at Cafe in Southern India
The blast took place at Rameshwaram Cafe during peak lunch hours, a time when the eatery was bustling with customers.

An improvised explosive device went off inside the eatery, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told reporters, Xinhua reported.

"An unknown person carried a bag to the restaurant. He had bought a token and consumed food. Later, he left behind the bag which carried the bomb. The police are examining closed-circuit television cameras," Siddaramaiah said.

According to the police, the nine injured were sent to Brookfield Hospital and their conditions were reported to be stable.
