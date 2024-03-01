Hezbollah Drone Hits Israeli Troops' Gathering

Islam Times - Lebanese Resistance Movement Hezbollah announced that it has targeted a gathering of Israeli regime's forces with drones.

Hezbollah drone directly hit the Zionists gathering in the Ma'ayan Baruch settlement, according to the Lebanese Resistance group's statement.The Lebanese Resistance movement has been conducting regular raids since early October against the Israeli regime’s military position in retaliation for the occupying regime’s offensives against Gaza and southern Lebanon.Israel waged its brutal war on besieged Gaza on October 7 after Hamas carried out an unprecedented operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for its intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.So far, the Tel Aviv regime has killed nearly 30,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured at least 68,883 others.Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.