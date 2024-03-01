0
Friday 1 March 2024 - 23:49

S Korea Says Better Japan Ties Helping Deter N Korea's Threat

Story Code : 1119717
S Korea Says Better Japan Ties Helping Deter N Korea
Under Yoon's administration, Seoul has sought better ties with Tokyo which have been fraught with historical baggage for years at a time of China's growing influence and North Korea's growing missile and nuclear programs, Reuters reported.

During a ceremony to mark an independence holiday, Yoon said next year would be the 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic relations with Japan and he hoped it could be a chance for the bilateral relationship to reach a "higher level."

"Now, South Korea and Japan are working together to overcome the painful past and moving toward a 'new world'," he said in a speech to commemorate the formation of an independence movement against Japan's 1910-1945 occupation of Korea.

"The security cooperation between the two countries against North Korea’s nuclear and missile threats has been strengthened further," he added.

Tensions have also increased on the Korean peninsula following intensifying military drills by the South Korean and US militaries, sometimes involving Japan, in response to weapons testing by the North, which said it was readying for a "nuclear war" with its enemies.

South Korea's government would continue to provide support for North Korean defectors, Yoon said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
2 March 2024
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
1 March 2024
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
1 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
1 March 2024
Chemical Lie: Western Scenarios for Pursuing Political Goals
Chemical Lie: Western Scenarios for Pursuing Political Goals
1 March 2024
Over 110 Hungry Palestinians Massacred in Israeli Strike in Gaza
Over 110 Hungry Palestinians Massacred in Israeli Strike in Gaza
1 March 2024
“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion
“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion
1 March 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Revolution Leader Condemns Israeli Aggression amid Arab Humiliation
29 February 2024
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
29 February 2024
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
29 February 2024
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel's 'Blockade Strategy’
29 February 2024
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
29 February 2024