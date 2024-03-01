0
Friday 1 March 2024 - 23:50

United States, United Kingdom Renew Attacks on Yemen

Story Code : 1119718
United States, United Kingdom Renew Attacks on Yemen
The United States and the United Kingdom targeted areas in Yemen's Al Hudaydah province in their new round of aggression.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

Yemeni Armed Forces have said that they won’t stop their attacks until unrelenting Israeli ground and aerial offensives in Gaza, which have killed at least 27,948 people and wounded another 67,459 individuals, come to an end.

The United States and Britain in December announced a military coalition to target Yemen in support of Israel. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
2 March 2024
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
1 March 2024
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
1 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
1 March 2024
Chemical Lie: Western Scenarios for Pursuing Political Goals
Chemical Lie: Western Scenarios for Pursuing Political Goals
1 March 2024
Over 110 Hungry Palestinians Massacred in Israeli Strike in Gaza
Over 110 Hungry Palestinians Massacred in Israeli Strike in Gaza
1 March 2024
“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion
“Israel” Marks over 600 Acres of Seized Palestinian Land for Settlement Expansion
1 March 2024
Yemen
Yemen's Revolution Leader Condemns Israeli Aggression amid Arab Humiliation
29 February 2024
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
President Sharif Stresses Determination to Withdraw US Forces from Iraq
29 February 2024
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
Taking Revenge to Never Be Removed from Agenda: IRGC Cmdr.
29 February 2024
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel
Canada Weighs Airdropped Aid to Gaza While Critics Say It Abets Israel's 'Blockade Strategy’
29 February 2024
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
Pentagon Pondering $4 Billion Ukraine Arms Supply
29 February 2024