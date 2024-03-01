Iran Decries West Silence after Israeli Attack on Aid Convoy

Islam Times - Iran has lashed out the US and the Europeans for their silence over the “genocide” in Gaza, after Israeli forces fired on people on an aid convoy in Gaza City and killed more than 100 Palestinians on Thursday.

"More than 100 Palestinian citizens who were waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid on al-Rashid Street in Gaza were martyred, more than 800 people were injured due to the barbaric attack by the Zionist regime," Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani wrote on X, according to Press TV."The wound of Gaza will not be erased from the memory of the free people of the world, and the shame of supporting and remaining silent towards the mass killing and genocide of Palestinians by the criminal Zionist regime will be evident on the foreheads of the false champions of human rights in the United States and Europe."More than 100 Palestinian citizens who were waiting in line to receive humanitarian aid on Al Rashid Street in Gaza were martyred, more than 800 people were injured due to the barbaric attack by the Zionist Regime.At least 104 Palestinians were killed and hundreds more wounded when Israeli forces fired on the people, the Palestinian health ministry said, calling the incident a "massacre".Residents of Gaza City had gathered seeking food, with the area completely cut off from aid by Israeli forces. NGOs and UN experts have voiced fears of famine in northern Gaza and there have been reports of people, including babies, dying of hunger.The United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA described the food security situation as "extremely critical across Gaza, particularly in northern Gaza."According to the World Food Programme (WFP), no humanitarian group had been able to deliver aid to the north for more than a month. The agency accused Israel of blocking access.The Gaza City shooting adds to a Palestinian death toll from the Israeli war which the health ministry earlier Thursday said had topped 30,000.It came after mediators said a truce deal between Israel and Hamas could be just days away.