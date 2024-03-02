Gantz to US, Bibi’s Circles Respond to Move: ‘Israel’ Has One PM!

Islam Times - Benny Gantz, a member of the “Israeli” entity’s war cabinet, is set to fly to Washington next Sunday for a series of meetings, without coordinating with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This visit comes amidst reports in the US that the American government is losing patience with Netanyahu's conduct in the war - and allegations that he is being restrained by his government partners Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.The Zionist entity PM’s office expressed anger and clarified that Gantz is flying without the Prime Minister's approval, contrary to the government regulations, which “require every minister to coordinate his trip in advance with the Prime Minister, including approval of the travel plan.”According to Netanyahu’s associates, “the Prime Minister clarified to Minister Gantz that ‘Israel’ has only one PM.”From Washington, Gantz is expected to continue to London.