Saturday 2 March 2024 - 20:43

UN: Large Number of Gunshot Wounds among Gaza Food Aid Injured

“Israeli" occupation opened fire as Palestinian civilians scrambled for food supplies on Thursday, martyring more than 100 people in Gaza City.

A UN team that visited some of the wounded in Gaza City’s al-Shifa hospital on Friday saw a “large number of gunshot wounds”, a spokesperson for the UN chief, António Guterres, said.

Stephane Dujarric said the hospital received 70 of the dead and treated more than 700 injured, of whom about 200 were still there during the team’s visit.

He said: “I’m not aware that our team examined the bodies of people who were killed. My understanding from what they saw in terms of the patients who were alive getting treatments is that there was a large number of gunshot wounds.”

The casualties came after a World Food Program official warned: “If nothing changes, a famine is imminent in northern Gaza.”

For his part, French President Emanuel Macron wrote: “Deep indignation at the images coming from Gaza where civilians have been targeted by ‘Israeli’ soldiers. I express my strongest condemnation of these shootings and call for truth, justice, and respect for international law.”

He said it was imperative for an immediate ceasefire in the war to be put in place.
