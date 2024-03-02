Palestinian Factions Pledge to Continue Struggle Against “Israel”

Islam Times - Palestinian factions have pledged to continue their struggle to confront the apartheid “Israeli” entity’s atrocities against Palestinians, especially its genocidal war on the besieged Gaza Strip.

In a statement on Friday, the factions reiterated their adherence to “confronting the ‘Israeli’ aggression and genocidal war being waged against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and al-Quds [Jerusalem] with the US support and complicity.”They also stressed the need for spirited resistance to thwart “Israeli” plots to forcibly displace Palestinians from their homes in the Gaza Strip, the West Bank and al-Quds [Jerusalem], emphasizing the illegality of settlement expansion activities per the UN Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.The “Israeli” entity launched the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas waged the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to the “Israeli” entity’s intensified violence against Palestinians.Since the start of the offensive, the Tel Aviv regime has martyred 30,228 Palestinians and injured 71,377 others.Last week, UN experts also warned that “any transfer of weapons or ammunition to ‘Israel’ that would be used in Gaza is likely to violate international humanitarian law and must cease immediately.”Meanwhile, representatives from the Palestinian Hamas resistance movement, including top members Mousa Abu Marzook and Husam Badran, met on Friday with Mikhail Bogdanov, the Russian president’s special representative for the Middle East and Africa, to discuss the entity’s ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.During the meeting, the delegates lauded Russia’s supportive stance on the Palestinian issue and briefed Bogdanov on the fallout of the brutal “Israeli” aggression on the Palestinian territory, and its vicious crimes against civilians there.They underscored that resistance fighters will continue to defend the Palestinian nation until final liberation.The meeting comes as representatives from various Palestinian factions within the Palestine Liberation Organization [PLO], including the Fatah movement, as well as delegates from Hamas and the Islamic Jihad resistance groups have gathered in Moscow to overcome an internal split.