Saturday 2 March 2024 - 21:05

Iran Dismisses Involvement in Ukraine War

In a letter to President of the UN Security Council Yamazaki Kazuyuki on Friday, Saeed Iravani categorically rejected the “unfounded allegations leveled against the Islamic Republic of Iran in the joint statements delivered by the Permanent Representative and the Foreign Minister of Ukraine.”

The Iranian envoy said Ukraine has “erroneously claimed Iran was providing military support to the Russian Federation in the Ukraine crisis, in contravention of UNSC Resolution 2231.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran has constantly taken a stance of impartiality since the outset of the Ukraine conflict and this principled position remains unchanged. Furthermore, Iran has consistently advocated for peace and the immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine and continues to do so,” Iravani underlined.

“Therefore, any claim regarding Iran’s involvement in the sale, export, or transfer of arms in contravention of its international obligations and UNSC Resolution 2231 is completely unfounded and categorically rejected. Iran once more reaffirms its unwavering commitment to adhering to international humanitarian law,” he stated.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to reject the identical allegation and inappropriate reference made against my country in a joint statement delivered by Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania in connection with the Security Council briefing on 10 January 2024 under the agenda item entitled ‘Maintenance of peace and security of Ukraine’,” the ambassador added.

He also called on the UNSC president to circulate the letter as a document of the Security Council.
