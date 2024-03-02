0
Saturday 2 March 2024 - 21:31

Hungary's Parliament Speaker Signs Off on Sweden's NATO Accession

Story Code : 1119924
Hungary
Lawmakers approved Sweden's NATO accession on Feb. 26, clearing the last hurdle before the historic step by the Nordic country whose neutrality lasted through two world wars and the Cold War, Reuters reported.

The Hungarian vote ended months of delays to complete Sweden's security policy shift and followed a visit by Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, during which the two countries signed an arms deal.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government has faced pressure from NATO allies to fall in line and seal Sweden's accession to the alliance. Hungary's president now has up to five days to promulgate the legislation.

Stockholm abandoned its non-alignment policy for greater safety within the North Atlantic Treaty Organization after the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
UK PM Sunak
UK PM Sunak's Warning on Gaza Protests Sparks Concern from Amnesty International
2 March 2024
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
2 March 2024
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
2 March 2024
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
2 March 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
2 March 2024
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
2 March 2024
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
2 March 2024
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
1 March 2024
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
2 March 2024
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
1 March 2024
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
1 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
1 March 2024