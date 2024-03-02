Islam Times - Malaysia and the African Union have strongly condemned Israeli atrocities in Gaza, labeling the recent shooting of Palestinians seeking food aid as "cowardly" and a "mass killing," respectively.

Malaysia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced the Israeli troops' shooting of "defenseless Palestinians" in Gaza, describing it as a "cowardly" act. The ministry urged the international community to intervene, stating, "demand Israel stop atrocities and abide by its obligations under international law."Referring to the incident, the ministry highlighted its illegality under international law and its violation of provisional measures from the International Court of Justice and the 1948 Genocide Convention. Gaza's Health Ministry reported 115 fatalities and over 700 injuries resulting from Israeli troops and tanks firing upon a crowd gathered near Gaza City seeking humanitarian aid.Similarly, the African Union Chief, Moussa Faki Mahamat, condemned the attack, characterizing it as "the mass killing of Palestinians." The African Union called for an international investigation into the incident, emphasizing the severity of the casualties inflicted by Israeli forces.Meanwhile, Palestine's Foreign Minister, Riad Malki, accused the Israeli regime's prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, of prolonging the conflict for personal gain. Malki warned of potential escalation, citing the looming threat of an invasion of Rafah if a ceasefire agreement is not reached.Speaking at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum in Turkey, Malki criticized the Israeli occupation's impact on Gaza, stating it aims to undermine all aspects of life and deprive Palestinians of their basic human rights.The Health Ministry in Gaza announced grim statistics, revealing that a staggering 30,320 Palestinians have been killed and 71,533 wounded in Israeli attacks since October 7.The latest figures report 92 deaths and 156 injuries in the past 24 hours alone, underscoring the ongoing Israeli violence.