Islam Times - Provisional leader of Tehran Friday Prayers Ayatollah Mohammad Emami Kashani passed away on Saturday at the age of 92.

Ayatollah Kashani died of a heart attack on Saturday, local Iranian media said on Saturday.Born on 3 October 1931, Ayatollah Kashani was a member of the Assembly of Experts. and was the interim Imam of Tehran Friday Prayers as well as the head of Shahid Motahari School.