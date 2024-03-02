0
Saturday 2 March 2024 - 21:53

Initial Results Show Iran Election Turnout over 40%

Citing unofficial statistics, Iranian media reported on Saturday that the rate of participation in the nationwide vote for the 12th term of the Iranian Parliament (Majlis) and the 6th term of the Assembly of Experts was over 40%, with the results of the vote counting in a number of constituencies yet to be released, Press TV reported.

The polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0430) on Friday and the voting began at 59,000 polling stations across the country, with more than 15,000 candidates competing for 290 seats in the Iranian parliament, and 144 candidates vying for positions at the eight-year-term Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body in charge of overseeing the activities of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution with a position of authority to either appoint or dismiss the Leader.

Voting for the two elections ended at midnight local time after 16 straight hours.

A total of 61.17 million people, comprising 30.94 million men and 30.22 million women, were eligible to vote in the two elections, with the Iranian Interior Ministry saying more than 25 million cast their ballots at the polls.

The voting was initially scheduled to end at 18:00 local time but was extended three times, with each extension lasting for two hours.
