A local Basij force was martyred by armed criminals in Iran's Sistan and Baluchestan province.

The Quds Base in the southeast of the country in Sistan and Baluchestan announced that a local Basij force by the name of Othman Shah Bakhsh was martyred when he was shot by armed criminals in Kourin Sarjangal District in Zahedan County.Security forces have begun their search and investigation to identify and apprehend the perpetrators behind the assassination.The martyr will be buried tomorrow morning in his his birthplace in village Golchah Kourin in Zahedan County.