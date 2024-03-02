Iraqi FM; Talks with Washington over Withdrawal of US Forces Underway

Islam Times - Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein says that the talks between Baghdad and Washington regarding the withdrawal of US forces from Iraqi soil continue.

The top Iraqi diplomat made the remarks while speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the third Diplomacy Forum in the Turkish city of Antalya.Earlier in February, Iraq's Prime Minister has once again called for ending the presence of foreign forces on Iraqi soil. Sudani made the comments in meetings with the Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris and the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference. The Iraqi government is seeking to move towards ending the presence of these forces in Iraq, Sudani told Cameron.The Americans apologized to Baghdad for not informing about their airstrikes on Iraqi soil on February 2, the Iraqi foreign minister added.Elsewhere in his remarks, Hussein stressed that his country is ready to act as a mediator between Russia and Ukraine if requested by the two countries.