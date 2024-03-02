0
Saturday 2 March 2024 - 22:04

Russia, Hamas Officials Discuss War in Gaza Strip

Story Code : 1119939
Russia, Hamas Officials Discuss War in Gaza Strip
"The conversation focused on the results of the intra-Palestinian meeting that ended in Moscow. Additionally, they touched upon the Tel Aviv regime aggression on Gaza, against the backdrop of which the humanitarian situation is continuing to deteriorate disastrously," the ministry said, TASS reported.

The ministry pointed out that Moscow emphasized the need to release the prisoners.

It was previously reported that representatives from various Palestinian movements would meet in Moscow from February 29 through March 1-2, for consultations. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
UK PM Sunak
UK PM Sunak's Warning on Gaza Protests Sparks Concern from Amnesty International
2 March 2024
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
2 March 2024
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
2 March 2024
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
2 March 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
2 March 2024
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
2 March 2024
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
2 March 2024
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
1 March 2024
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
2 March 2024
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
1 March 2024
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
1 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
1 March 2024