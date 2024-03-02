Russia, Hamas Officials Discuss War in Gaza Strip

Islam Times - Russian Presidential Special Representative for West Asia and Africa Mikhail Bogdanov focused on the situation of Israeli aggression on Gaza during his talks with the deputy chairman of Hamas’ political bureau.

"The conversation focused on the results of the intra-Palestinian meeting that ended in Moscow. Additionally, they touched upon the Tel Aviv regime aggression on Gaza, against the backdrop of which the humanitarian situation is continuing to deteriorate disastrously," the ministry said, TASS reported.The ministry pointed out that Moscow emphasized the need to release the prisoners.It was previously reported that representatives from various Palestinian movements would meet in Moscow from February 29 through March 1-2, for consultations.