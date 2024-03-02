Maduro: Venezuela to Hold Presidential Election in 2nd Half of 2024

Islam Times - Venezuelan incumbent President Nicolas Maduro has announced that Venezuela will hold its presidential election in the second half of 2024.

During the eighth summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) held in Kingstown, the capital of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, President Maduro announced that an agreement had been reached between 43 political parties, social movements, public and religious organizations in Venezuela that fully guarantees an electoral process in the second half of the year.President Maduro has invited CELAC and the United Nations to send their observers to monitor the election in Caracas.Venezuela's previous presidential election was held in May 2018 as an early election.