0
Saturday 2 March 2024 - 22:39

ISIL Hideout Destroyed in Iraq's Kirkuk

Story Code : 1119943
ISIL Hideout Destroyed in Iraq
Iraqi forces pounded the terrorists' hideout with F-16 fighter jets in Kirkuk's Wadi al-Shai area.

ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.

Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.
Comment


Featured Stories
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
Dutch Armed Group Arrested by Hezbollah in Beirut Suburb
UK PM Sunak
UK PM Sunak's Warning on Gaza Protests Sparks Concern from Amnesty International
2 March 2024
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
Cubans to Demand an End to “Israel’s” Genocidal War on Gaza
2 March 2024
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
Report: 9k Women Killed in Gaza Since Onset of “Israeli” War
2 March 2024
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
Congresswoman: US Green-Lights Massacre of Palestinians by “Israel”
2 March 2024
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
Hezbollah Strikes Israeli Military Positions amid Gaza War
2 March 2024
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
Really Fit?! Biden Confuses Ukraine with Gaza
2 March 2024
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
Over 200 MPs from 12 Countries: Stop Arming ‘Israel’
2 March 2024
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
Anti-Israeli Rallies Staged in West Asia
1 March 2024
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
Israeli Attack Kills IRGC Advisor, Two Hezbollah Members
2 March 2024
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
Biden Declared ‘Fit for Work’
1 March 2024
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
Nicaragua Files Case against Germany for Aiding Israel
1 March 2024
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
Ayatollah Khamenei Casts Vote in Early Minutes of Voting in Iran
1 March 2024