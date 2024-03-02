Islam Times - Iraqi forces destroyed a hideout of the ISIL terrorist group in the country's Kirkuk province.

Iraqi forces pounded the terrorists' hideout with F-16 fighter jets in Kirkuk's Wadi al-Shai area.ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.